KPLC special report ‘Vail of Silence’ wins Emmy

Assistant News Director Rhonda Kitchens and Marketing Director Timothy Bourgeois won the Emmy for their work on the special report, in which Kitchens sat down for a two-hour interview with Felix Vail at Angola State Penitentiary. Vail was convicted of killing his wife, Mary Horton Vail, more than 50 years after her death. He is also believed to be responsible for the disappearances of two other women.