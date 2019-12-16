Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angels Rams are almost out of playoff contention a year after going to the Super Bowl. The inconsistent Rams lost 44-21 to the Dallas Cowboys in a much different game than when they met in the playoffs last January. The 8-6 Rams can't win their third consecutive NFC West title because they are three games behind division co-leaders San Francisco and Seattle with two games to play. They are also two games behind Minnesota for the NFC's second wild-card spot. The Rams had a franchise playoff record 273 yards rushing against Dallas in the playoffs. They had only 22 this time.