Fundraisers raise over $100k after Burrow highlights hometown poverty issues during Heisman speech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During his acceptance speech after being awarded the 2019 Heisman trophy in New York City on Dec. 14, LSU QB Joe Burrow touched on issues of poverty in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.
“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too," Burrow said.
Less than a day after Louisiana’s newest son brought the Heisman trophy back to the Bayou State, the first time since Billy Cannon in 1959, people took to social media in attempts to remedy Burrow’s concerns.
Will Drabold, a journalism graduate of Ohio University’s class of 2016, launched a fundraiser for the Athens County Food Pantry. As of Monday morning, over 3,000 people raised over $113,000. The original goal of $50,000 was shattered in less than 48 hours and bumped up to $150,000.
“When Joe Burrow mentioned how hungry the children of Athens were, I wanted to help in some way,” said Lois Young Stuckey, who launched a $5,000 fundraiser for the food pantry.
And Louisiana native Shelby Christian launched one of her own, which had exceeded its $5,000 goal as of Monday morning.
Athens Football tweeted out a thank you note to everyone who has started collecting money for southeast Ohio children.
“We are overwhelmed with the support/donations being shown towards our community food pantry after Joe’s Heisman speech last night. As we are writing this between the 3 separate fundraisers we have eclipsed 40k dollars in just over 12 hours. A giant thank you is due to our Louisiana and local donators! Let’s keep this thing going!” the program tweeted.
The Athens County Food Pantry serves food to more than 5,000 households in the county each year. They provide 9,000 meals a month for less than 50 cents a meal.
