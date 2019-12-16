FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather possible today; cold front returns the chill by Tuesday

Other severe weather parameters which include low level wind shear, lift and moisture all appear to be there, so any storms that develop will have the potential to rotate and could also bring strong damaging wind gusts of 60+ miles per hour, which appears to be the primary threat for our area. These will have the best chance of developing ahead front by late-morning and into the early afternoon with the cold front bringing an additional squall line of strong thunderstorms before sunset later this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible in the storms today, although a few localized spots could pick up slightly more or less than an inch. No flooding is anticipated with the progressive nature of the storms.