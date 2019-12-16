FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather possible today; cold front returns the chill by Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you probably noticed on Sunday, the first thing you noticed was fog if you were out and about during the morning hours and will be something that could slow down your commute again this morning. This sea fog was already developing before midnight and will be the thickest mainly along and south of I-10. As the morning progresses, gusty southerly winds between 15 and 25 mph will help improve visibility and be the indication that change is on the way, as a strong Canadian cold front arrives later this afternoon with some storms developing later this morning and through the afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center keeps the highest severe weather threat over Central Louisiana and Mississippi today, while areas of Southwest Louisiana remain under a lower risk for severe storms that would be capable of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. One of the limiting factors will be the previously mentioned marine layer, which is responsible for the fog, and acts as a stable layer in the atmosphere that will help suppress storm develop early on. How long this layer plays a role in storm suppression is yet to be seen, but at some point, our area should begin to see thunderstorms developing closer to the noon hour and into the afternoon.
Other severe weather parameters which include low level wind shear, lift and moisture all appear to be there, so any storms that develop will have the potential to rotate and could also bring strong damaging wind gusts of 60+ miles per hour, which appears to be the primary threat for our area. These will have the best chance of developing ahead front by late-morning and into the early afternoon with the cold front bringing an additional squall line of strong thunderstorms before sunset later this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible in the storms today, although a few localized spots could pick up slightly more or less than an inch. No flooding is anticipated with the progressive nature of the storms.
While severe weather won’t be an absolute certainty for Southwest Louisiana today, it’s still important to review your severe weather action plan and have a plan as to how you would act if a tornado warning is issued for your area. The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the storm threat all day, so make sure to have the KPLC weather app downloaded with alerts turned on in the app settings.
The remainder of the week will bring a sharply colder start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s by Tuesday morning and highs on Tuesday barely reaching the 50s by the afternoon. Both Wednesday and Thursday could bring light freezes as far south as I-10 with no additional threat of rain until Friday with a slight chance returning. An overall cooler pattern will remain in place behind today’s front, with seasonably cooler weather continuing through the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
