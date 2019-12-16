Cowgirls play host to LSU Shreveport Wednesday night for last game before SLC play

“As we went through the offseason as a staff we talked about the things we really wanted to grow in going into this year. Our tempo was the main one," head coach Kacie Cryer said. "Being able to press and run. We spent time doing that. I think our execution has been better. We spend a lot more time on the offensive end. Kids are spending more time in the gym and you’re seeing it take over in these games. I know these games have been tough. We’ve played a pretty tough schedule against some really good opponents. Last year we played a couple of them and got beat a lot worse. I think we’re competing really well and we’re making it a game. Now, it’s just about putting the four quarters together. So, I like where we are at. I think UL Monroe was a great win for us. Just in the way that we handled ourselves. We had the big lead, they came back and cut it to make it exciting. We made some turnovers and mistakes, but we were able to watch film from all these games and grow from it. You just see a lot more confidence in this group and I’m excited to see that grow as we go forward.”