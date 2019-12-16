Building beds for children in need

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) -
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization dedicated to creating and donating beds to children that don’t have them. The Sulphur chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace began only a month ago and has already created 40 beds for children across West Calcasieu Parish.
“When you think about a child either sleeping on the floor, or sleeping with siblings, or maybe sleeping with two or three adults, you can’t imagine every night when you go to bed, how that must be so difficult for them to function the next day in a school setting without getting a good night’s sleep," said Bobbie Murphy, Team Coordinator for the Sulphur chapter.
Both Murphy and chapter president John Warner saw a need for children’s beds in their community but weren’t sure where to start until Warner saw another chapter at a church conference. He brought it back to the Henning United Methodist Church in Sulphur, and they adopted it as a church project.
Those that need the beds for their children or are the recipients can request one online. Currently, the chapter is only receiving requests from zip codes in Sulphur, Westlake, Vinton, and Starks.
“We would be expanding as time goes on but we don’t want to get a lot of people signing up for beds that we can’t deliver,” Warner said. “We’ve got to match the demand for delivery to the best extent we can.”
Once a month, the chapter makes the beds at the church. Volunteers assemble the parts of the bed in an assembly line. Many of the volunteers have little to no background in carpentry.
“We take the beds to their homes, and we bring the bed, mattresses, sheets, pillowcases, comforter so it’s a complete set for the people and they don’t have to buy anything,” Warner said.
Their first delivery will be on Tuesday.
