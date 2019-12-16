Blue Angels coming to Lake Charles for 2021 Chennault International Airshow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A big name will headline the 2021 Chennault International Airshow.
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels are coming to Lake Charles for the 2021 airshow. The show, which is held every other year at Chennault, is scheduled for June 4-6, 2021.
The Blue Angels have been performing since the 1940s.
“We’re thrilled for our next show in 2021,” said Mary Jo Bayles, executive director of the airshow. “Mark your calendars early for it.”
Bayles made the announcement upon returning from the annual International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas.
It has been decades since the Blue Angels have performed in Lake Charles, according to Chennault.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.