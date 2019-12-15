Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The timing couldn't be much worse for the Dallas Mavericks to be without star guard Luka Doncic. The reigning rookie of the year was injured early in a 122-118 overtime loss to Miami. The Mavericks rallied from a 24-point deficit and led in the final minute of regulation. But they still lost the first of five straight games against the teams with the five best records in the Eastern Conference. Coach Rick Carlisle said he didn't think Doncic would be available Monday in Milwaukee. The Mavericks will take on the Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic left the game early with a sprained ankle, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from 24 points down without their young star before falling to the Miami Heat 122-118 in overtime. Bam Adebayo put Miami in front for good on a put-back dunk with 1:15 remaining in overtime. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double in three games. Tim Hardaway scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for Dallas but was shut out in overtime. Doncic injured his right ankle less than two minutes into the game.
HOUSTON (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 22 points, Derrick Rose added 20 off the bench and the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 115-107. The Pistons didn't trail in the last two quarters and were up by double figures for most of the second half. James Harden led the Rockets with 39 points after two straight 50-point games, but it wasn't enough to keep Houston's winning streak going on a night Russell Westbrook sat out to rest. Harden played 38 1/2 minutes, but was taken out with 1:23 left and didn't return.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patty Mills made a jumper from the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Phoenix Suns 121-119 in overtime in Mexico City. It was the Spurs' NBA-record fourth consecutive overtime game. Phoenix star guard Devin Booker sat out because of a sore forearm. The Suns overcame a late seven-point deficit to force overtime on Kelly Oubre Jr's 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A fire at the new Texas Rangers ballpark under construction sent black smoke through the stadium's retractable roof. The Arlington Fire Department says the fire was located and contained in the upper sections of the stadium. There were no injuries. The lead construction company on the project says materials staged in the roof area caught fire, but were quickly extinguished. It was unclear if the fire will cause any delays to work on the $1.2 billion stadium. The Rangers are scheduled to play an exhibition game there March 23. The first regular season home game is March 31.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Khudobin stopped 37 shots and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1. Blake Comeau, Roope Hintz, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano each scored for Dallas. Alexander Radulov had two assists to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Austin Watson scored for Nashville and Pekka Rinne finished with 18 saves. The Predators have lost two straight. This was the first meeting between the teams since the Stars eliminated the Predators in the first round of the playoffs last season.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jase Febres established season-bests with 23 points and seven 3-point baskets, and Texas defeated Central Michigan 87-76 after trailing by nine in the first half. Courtney Ramey added a career-best 20 points for Texas (9-1) and Matt Coleman scored 12.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU freshman PJ Fuller had 17 points, Kevin Samuel had another double-double and TCU beat Lamar 79-50. Fuller was 7-of-9 shooting for the Horned Frogs. Samuel got his sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Avery Sullivan had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Lamar. The Cardinals' leading scorer, T.J. Atwood, was held to a season-low three points, more than 14 below his average. Lamar had a 14-12 lead about seven minutes into the game but TCU finished the first half with a 29-5 run to take a 41-19 halftime lead.