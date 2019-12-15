FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very warm day, with a cold front bringing rain and potentially strong storms Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very warm day across Southwest Louisiana as highs have reached the upper 70′s and even a few 80 degree readings along the I-10 corridor. You have also noticed the increase in moisture levels thanks to very strong southerly flow as we have seen winds 15-20 mph with gust upwards of around 30 mph. We have also seen cloud cover increasing throughout the afternoon which is ahead of our next cold front that is going to make its way into our region for your Monday. Rain hasn’t been an issue throughout the day as we have seen dry conditions across the region, but as we head into the evening a few showers will be possible, so if you are heading out you may want to grab that rain jacket just to be safe. Temperatures overnight will be very mild though as we only drop into the middle and upper 60′s, which is around twenty degrees above average for this time of year.
Monday is definitely a day we need to watch as the cold front moves into the region as we see our rain chances increasing as well as the potential for strong storms across the area. Temperatures will be very warm again as highs will top off in the middle and upper 70′s across the area, which will aid in some of the instability for storms to develop. As you head off to work and school make sure to definitely grab that rain jacket and umbrella as rain will be possible just about anytime during the day. As for the strong storm potential as of the latest model guidance the greatest threat time is looking around the midday time frame all the way through the evening time frame. As of now the storm prediction center has issued a low risk of severe weather for the majority of the area, a couple of the northern parishes such as Allen, portions of Vernon and Jeff Davis parish are included in the medium risk. No matter enhanced or slight for the area, we are going to need to watch the storms as they move into the area and it would be good to download the free KPLC weather app for the latest alerts as well as live look at radar during the day tomorrow. The threats tomorrow include: damaging winds, heavy downpours, hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out so make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow. Rain totals when all said and done look to be in the half inch to maybe an inch where the heaviest rain does fall. The heaviest storms and rain move out as we go into the overnight hours tomorrow and we are left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling quickly behind the front. Temperatures will quickly drop as we head into the overnight hours Monday with lows starting out in the upper 30′s to near 40 for Tuesday morning so definitely make sure to bring that jacket back out as colder weather remains for several days.
Tuesday we see high temperatures around twenty to twenty-five degrees cooler than what we saw on Monday as highs will only be in the lower 50′s and even upper 40′s for the areas to the north as strong northerly flow brings in the colder temperatures and drier air. High pressure looks to dominate the region as we go through the middle portion of next week as highs will be in the middle and upper 50′s through Thursday with cold temperatures overnight bringing a very likely case of frost across most of Southwest Louisiana as well as the possibility of a freeze for the northern parishes. Lows both Wednesday and Thursday morning will start off in the middle and lower 30′s so if you have any sensitive plants or pets outside make sure to take the necessary precaution to keep them warm and safe. Moisture does look to return as we head into late week and into next weekend as the chance for a few showers for Friday and Saturday.
The main take away is to remain aware of the weather tomorrow as we move through tomorrow as the cold front approaches. After the front moves through a significant drop in temperatures will follow as we see highs in the middle and upper 50′s and lows in the lower and middle 30′s bringing widespread frost.
