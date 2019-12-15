FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very warm day, with a cold front bringing rain and potentially strong storms Monday

Monday is definitely a day we need to watch as the cold front moves into the region as we see our rain chances increasing as well as the potential for strong storms across the area. Temperatures will be very warm again as highs will top off in the middle and upper 70′s across the area, which will aid in some of the instability for storms to develop. As you head off to work and school make sure to definitely grab that rain jacket and umbrella as rain will be possible just about anytime during the day. As for the strong storm potential as of the latest model guidance the greatest threat time is looking around the midday time frame all the way through the evening time frame. As of now the storm prediction center has issued a low risk of severe weather for the majority of the area, a couple of the northern parishes such as Allen, portions of Vernon and Jeff Davis parish are included in the medium risk. No matter enhanced or slight for the area, we are going to need to watch the storms as they move into the area and it would be good to download the free KPLC weather app for the latest alerts as well as live look at radar during the day tomorrow. The threats tomorrow include: damaging winds, heavy downpours, hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out so make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow. Rain totals when all said and done look to be in the half inch to maybe an inch where the heaviest rain does fall. The heaviest storms and rain move out as we go into the overnight hours tomorrow and we are left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling quickly behind the front. Temperatures will quickly drop as we head into the overnight hours Monday with lows starting out in the upper 30′s to near 40 for Tuesday morning so definitely make sure to bring that jacket back out as colder weather remains for several days.