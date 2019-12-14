Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-NEW-ORLEANS-CYBERATTACK
Cyberattack, ransomware hobbles New Orleans city government
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say investigators have discovered ransomware as they investigate a suspected cyberattack that led to a shutdown of city computers. The city has not received a ransom demand, however. It's unclear whether Friday's attack did any damage to the city system. Officials said employees noticed “suspicious activity” on computer systems as early as 5 a.m. A decision to shut down computers came around 11 a.m. Officials stressed that city financial records are on a cloud-based backup system. And they say police, fire and ambulance services are operating normally.
AP-US-CYBERATTACK-PENSACOLA
Florida city mum on ransom demands by cyberattackers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is confirming that hackers seeking to extort money were responsible for crippling its computer systems earlier this week. But Pensacola city officials have yet to consider paying out a reported $1 million ransom demand. If it does, the city may have to dig into its own pockets because it's not insured for such an attack. A spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that ransomware was behind the attack that crippled the city's computer network over the weekend, less than a day after a Saudi aviation student killed three U.S. sailors at a nearby naval air station. The FBI has said the attacks weren't linked.
LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE-LEADERSHIP
Fractured Louisiana House GOP holds closed-door speaker vote
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A majority of Republicans in the Louisiana House have voted to back a Livingston Parish lawmaker for the chamber's top job. The House Republican delegation announced that Albany lawyer Sherman Mack won a majority of the votes in a closed-door meeting held Friday. But it's unclear if that non-binding vote changes the competition for House speaker, with multiple candidates vying for the position. Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy have called on the House delegation to unite behind whichever candidate had the most support from Republicans in the chamber. If the 68 GOP members of the 105-member House voted as a bloc, they could determine the speaker without needing input from Democrats. The formal vote for House speaker takes place on Jan. 13.
SCOUT CAMP KILLING
Louisiana man accused of killing 3 convicted in first trial
CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing three men and wounding a fourth in shootings in two parishes was found guilty of first degree murder in one of the deaths. News outlets reported that an East Feliciana Parish jury found 38-year-old Ryan Sharpe guilty Friday in the October 2017 death of Brad Defranceschi. The four shootings, which all happened in a rural area north of Baton Rouge, left residents on edge for weeks during the summer and fall of 2017. Charges remain pending in the other three cases.
FAKE ATTORNEY
Sheriff: Phony attorney stole $2M from special needs client
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman has been arrested for pretending to be an attorney and stealing $2 million from a client with special needs. Kristina Galjour was arrested Thursday and charged with bank fraud, computer fraud, theft valued over $25,000, exploitation of the infirm and illegally practicing law without a license. The 57-year-old victim has a developmental disability and inherited a trust fund after his parents died. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Capt. Jason Rivarde says Galijour coerced the man into thinking she was an attorney and over a three-year period she emptied his $2 million trust fund. The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether Galijour has an attorney.
LSU PRESIDENT LEAVING
Louisiana State University president heading to Oregon job
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University's president has been appointed to lead Oregon State University. Oregon State's Board of Trustees unanimously agreed Friday to hire F. King Alexander. Alexander has held the LSU job for more than six years. His last day as LSU president will be Dec. 31. He'll start working with the Oregon State transition team in April and will officially be on the job as president in Corvallis on July 1. LSU law school dean Thomas Galligan will serve as interim president while the university system board searches for Alexander's replacement.
AP-US-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi 15-week abortion ban is blocked by appeals court
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Friday. It says a lower court judge ruled correctly when he blocked the state law from taking effect in 2018. The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law. Mississippi legislators came back in 2019 and passed a more restrictive law to ban most abortions at about six weeks. The same federal district judge blocked that, too, and a legal fight over it continues.
AP-LA-SCHOOL BUS CRASH
Multiple people hurt in Louisiana wreck involving school bus
ETHEL, La. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in East Feliciana Parish. News outlets report that the wreck happened around 7 a.m. Friday in Ethel. Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz says some of the eight children on the bus suffered minor to moderate injuries. The two drivers and a third person were taken for treatment at a hospital. Authorities say the pickup driver was in critical condition. Police say the driver of the pickup was trying to pass in a no-passing zone when the truck hit the bus head on.