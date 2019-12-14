Joe Burrow arrives in NY to soak in atmosphere before Heisman Trophy ceremony

“So, there’s the Joe that you guys see, that talks to you and then, there’s the Joe that steps across those white lines,” said Burrow. "And those are two different people. And my parents always said, ‘We’ve never seen that side of you off the field.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you’ve never been on the field with me before.’ So, it’s kind of two different Joes. I just try to leave a legacy of hard work and preparation and leadership everywhere I go. And I hope I leave people with a kind taste in their mouth of me when they have memories of me. The support from everyone means a lot and I think it shows that I’ve worked very hard everywhere I’ve been.