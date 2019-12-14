FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful weekend ahead, but big changes are on the way

As we wake up on Sunday morning maybe a light jacket to start the day as temperatures are in the middle and lower 50′s with partly cloudy skies, and still some areas of patchy fog around. The fog will burn off fairly quickly as we see a few peaks of sunshine with clouds increasing throughout the day as well as a few showers possible into the afternoon and evening hours. If you do start the day off with a light jacket, you can definitely take it off by the afternoon as highs will be climbing into the upper 70′s as moisture levels continue to increase as we see a shift in our winds to the south ahead of the cold front that’s moving in on the day Monday. The one good thing Sunday is that for the majority of the daylight hours we look to remain dry, with the exception of a few scattered showers later in the afternoon. The big change begins to take place as we move into the overnight as widespread rain moves in during the overnight hours and stays with us into the day on Monday. Lows Monday morning will be very mild and around twenty degrees above average as we start the day off in the middle and upper 60′s.