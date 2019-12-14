FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful weekend ahead, but big changes are on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An absolutely gorgeous day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower 70′s throughout the afternoon. It’s been a lovely day for all the Christmas events that are going on in the community and a great day in general to just get out and enjoy the beautiful weather. As we go through the rest of the evening the good news is we see mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping through the middle 60′s and eventually into the lower and middle 50′s by the time we reach Sunday morning. So any activities that are planned for this evening will be just fine, however the one concern tonight could be fog developing through the later portions of the evening much like last night. So if you are out late, and run into areas of fog make sure to use your low beams as well as slow down if visibility is very poor.
As we wake up on Sunday morning maybe a light jacket to start the day as temperatures are in the middle and lower 50′s with partly cloudy skies, and still some areas of patchy fog around. The fog will burn off fairly quickly as we see a few peaks of sunshine with clouds increasing throughout the day as well as a few showers possible into the afternoon and evening hours. If you do start the day off with a light jacket, you can definitely take it off by the afternoon as highs will be climbing into the upper 70′s as moisture levels continue to increase as we see a shift in our winds to the south ahead of the cold front that’s moving in on the day Monday. The one good thing Sunday is that for the majority of the daylight hours we look to remain dry, with the exception of a few scattered showers later in the afternoon. The big change begins to take place as we move into the overnight as widespread rain moves in during the overnight hours and stays with us into the day on Monday. Lows Monday morning will be very mild and around twenty degrees above average as we start the day off in the middle and upper 60′s.
As for your Monday, definitely grab that umbrella and rain gear as we are going to see a very soggy and rainy day ahead with the possibility of a few strong storms moving into the area. Temperatures will still be very mild as we see temperatures once again climbing into the middle 70′s, which could help to trigger a few of those storms. As of now most of Southwest Louisiana is under a slight risk of severe weather, so it’s definitely worth monitoring as we go through today and tomorrow as we get a better handle on the storm system. The primary threats would be damaging winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Still some time to get a better handle on the situation as we move forward in time, but just something to be aware of as we get closer in time. Regardless rain will be a factor as we go through the day Monday and will stick around through the evening hours. As we go through Monday night and the precipitation begins to clear the area, a big temperature swing will settle in over the region.
Lows Tuesday morning will drop all the way into the lower 40′s which is around a thirty degree drop from the highs we see on Monday afternoon and we won’t warm up too much as we head into the Tuesday afternoon time frame as highs top out in the middle 50′s. The colder weather sticks around the the middle of the week and only a slight warm up is in store as we head into the late week and weekend time frame. Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the lower and middle 30′s making frost a likely scenario and even bringing int the possibility of a freeze for areas to the north, with highs only in the middle and upper 50′s. Sunshine does look to stick around through the end of the week, before clouds move in for Friday and the possibility of showers creeping back in. Nonetheless, enjoy the warm weather and nice Sunday ahead, before a rainy start to the week with temperatures dropping by twenty degrees for the middle of next week.
