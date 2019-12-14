Family upholds Christmas display tradition for 30 years

The Newsome family tries to make their Christmas display better every year with new additions.

Newsome's Old Fashioned Christmas Display
By Rania Kaur | December 13, 2019 at 7:29 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 7:33 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Newsome family’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Display is a tradition that Eddie Newsome started for his six kids.

“Well, we started just picking up plastic figurines, mainly," Newsome said. “We like the plastic stuff more than anything else. We started with the C7 lights, the big lights.”

For the past ten years, his son, Timothy Newsome has kept the tradition going.

“This is so important to me because every part of this display, I can get my brothers and sisters involved in putting up the lights,” Newsome said, who tries to change up the display every year to make it bigger and better.

“I joke about it all the time,” Newsome said. “I’m an electrician by trade, but I do trip breakers, so I know when I trip breakers I know it’s time for me to stop."

[ MAP: Christmas light displays in Southwest Louisiana ]

This year’s additions included an Olaf figurine, as well as other features:

Over 18,000 light bulbs, big and small.

Nearly 300 extension cords

Over 200 plastic figurines

15 metal figures

5 blowups

Although the light bill may prevent the family from putting up Christmas lights sometimes, Newsome said he does it for the kids. The light bill can range from $600 to $700 a month, according to Newsome.

“Just seeing their face light up and them saying Merry Christmas and them being so bright about it," Newsome said. "It just - it makes me want to do it every year.”

You can find the Newsome Family’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Display at 801 Garden Dr., Westlake, LA, 70669. The lights are up from when it gets dark, until 10 PM.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.