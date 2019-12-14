CPSO deputies complete week long training

“Over the past 5 days, our SWAT team has hosted an advanced patrol school, which is consisted of patrol officers getting advanced training in tactics of vehicle and building searches and active shooters,” McGee said. “We have one of the best SWAT teams in the nation, but the problem is our first responders are our patrol officers. It may be a while before SWAT gets there so we want our patrol officers to have more advanced training because they will be the first ones to get there.”