Waters III, Oklahoma St. visit Houston

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Grimes, Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 51 percent of Houston's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Oklahoma State, Waters, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season.LOVE FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.