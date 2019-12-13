SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2019

December 13, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 12, 2019.

Timothy Paul Lambert, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julio Zachary West-Zavala, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Joseph Lee Bartie, 34, Baton Rouge: Theft under $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer.

Tommy Lynn Clifton, 40, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; attempted parole violation.

Jammie Lee Watson Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Third offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Lance James Wilson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession with a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; carrying of weapons during a crime; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; cruelty to juveniles.

Candace Faye Deshotel, 49, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Delbriel Lee Simon, 30, Iowa: Probation violation.

Kevin Wayne Bill Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kenneth Wesley Martin, 52, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Pauldon Leon Topps, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Leon Senegar, 57, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.

Keliyn Terel Thomas, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary.

Amethyst Leigh Theriot, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Lizmarie Morales-Perez, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Daniel Wayne Burgess, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Aaron BJ Baugh III, 35, DeRidder: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Antonio Vincent Green, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Edward Chretien, 28, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Trayvon Shemar Watson, 24, DeQuincy: Probation detainer.

Cory McKensley Kerlegan, 41, Lake Charles: Second offense misdemeanor possession of marijuana; domestic abuse.

