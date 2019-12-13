SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 12, 2019.
Timothy Paul Lambert, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julio Zachary West-Zavala, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Joseph Lee Bartie, 34, Baton Rouge: Theft under $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer.
Tommy Lynn Clifton, 40, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; attempted parole violation.
Jammie Lee Watson Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Third offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Lance James Wilson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession with a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; carrying of weapons during a crime; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; cruelty to juveniles.
Candace Faye Deshotel, 49, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Delbriel Lee Simon, 30, Iowa: Probation violation.
Kevin Wayne Bill Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Kenneth Wesley Martin, 52, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Pauldon Leon Topps, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Leon Senegar, 57, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.
Keliyn Terel Thomas, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary.
Amethyst Leigh Theriot, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Lizmarie Morales-Perez, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Daniel Wayne Burgess, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Aaron BJ Baugh III, 35, DeRidder: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Antonio Vincent Green, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Edward Chretien, 28, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Trayvon Shemar Watson, 24, DeQuincy: Probation detainer.
Cory McKensley Kerlegan, 41, Lake Charles: Second offense misdemeanor possession of marijuana; domestic abuse.
