Sports Person of the Week - Jalen Lewis

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The Dogs wouldn’t be in this spot if not for the emergence of running back Jalen Lewis. The junior has been a key factor to the Dogs run to the Class 3A state championship game.
“Coach always told us to buy-in. As soon as we bought in, we started winning games,” Jennings running back Jalen Lewis said.
Following an 0-3 start to the season, the Dogs were searching for another player to lean on offensively alongside star Trevor Etienne.
“People started keying in on Trevor and up stepped Jalen and he started putting up monster numbers against good football teams,” Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps said of Lewis.
Despite being 5'6, Lewis doesn't consider himself an underdog.
“Doesn’t matter about size, you just have to have that heart in you,” Lewis added.
His rise in the offense fits with the Bulldogs run to the Dome this year. He has more than won over the team and the coaching staff with his passion.
“We go round and round Monday through Thursday, but Friday he’s on of the most locked-in kids we have,” said Phelps.
“Jalen is small, but he’s got a big heart," Jennings quarterback Bub Wilridge said. “He doesn’t back down from anyone.”
“He’s a little-big man. I think he’s the hardest player we got,” Jennings defensive tackle Keenan Landry said of Lewis. “He fights for the yards. I think he’s more of the power back on the offense”
The dynamic duo of Etienne and Lewis has been a special one this season as the pair has totaled over 3,100 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground.
“Jalen is a great back and words can’t explain how amazing that dude is," Jennings running back Trevor Etienne said of Lewis. "It’s a lot of fun. If I’m messing up, he’s on me and if he’s doing the wrong thing, I’m on him. We keep each other in line.”
Lewis and the Bulldogs hope to cap off their incredible season with one last win.
“I didn’t think this would happen, it’s amazing," Lewis admitted. "It’s a dream come true.”
