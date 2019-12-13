Sabine Pass Lighthouse will be relighted for the first time for two nights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sabine Pass Lighthouse in Cameron Parish will be relighted for two nights after being out of service for more than 60 years, the Cameron Preservation Alliance announced on Friday.
The lighthouse will be lit up by a 13,000 lumen LED light between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14. This will be the first time the lighthouse has been lit since 1952, when the Coast Guard permanently turned off the light.
The lighthouse, which went into operation in 1857, is one of the oldest brick structures in Southwest Louisiana. The structure went through a restoration process after Thanksgiving, according to the alliance’s Facebook page.
The alliance said the lighthouse will have a steady white light with no flash and remain lit for around 8 hours or more.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.