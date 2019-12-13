LSU sweeps college football awards

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, safety Grant Delpit, and head coach Ed Orgeron all took home hardware for the College Football Awards. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images) (Source: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
By Josh Auzenne | December 12, 2019 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 12:18 PM

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU cleaned house at ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards.

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9)
LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Walter Camp, Maxwell, and Davey O’Brien awards. Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes. He is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

LSU Safety Grant Delpit (No. 7)
LSU Safety Grant Delpit (No. 7) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Safety Grant Delpit is the Jim Thorpe Award winner, which goes to the best defensive back in college football. Delpit has 56 tackles on the season, with 32 of those being solo. He has two interceptions and a sack. He also recovered a fumble.

LSU Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase (No. 1)
LSU Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase (No. 1) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the most outstanding receiver in college football. Chase has caught 73 passes for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

