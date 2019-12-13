LSU sweeps college football awards

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU cleaned house at ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Walter Camp, Maxwell, and Davey O’Brien awards. Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes. He is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Safety Grant Delpit is the Jim Thorpe Award winner, which goes to the best defensive back in college football. Delpit has 56 tackles on the season, with 32 of those being solo. He has two interceptions and a sack. He also recovered a fumble.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the most outstanding receiver in college football. Chase has caught 73 passes for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
