LSU S Grant Delpit wins Thorpe Award

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit is the Jim Thorpe Award winner.
The honor goes to the best defensive back in college football.
Delpit has 56 tackles on the season, with 32 of those being solo. He has two interceptions and a sack. He also recovered a fumble.
The legacy of DBU continues.
