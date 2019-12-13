LSU S Grant Delpit wins Thorpe Award

LSU S Grant Delpit wins Thorpe Award
Atlanta, GA - December 12, 2019 - College Football Hall of Fame: Grant Delpit during the 2019 College Football Awards Red Carpet (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images) (Source: Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
By Josh Auzenne | December 12, 2019 at 6:47 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 9:29 PM

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit is the Jim Thorpe Award winner.

The honor goes to the best defensive back in college football.

Delpit has 56 tackles on the season, with 32 of those being solo. He has two interceptions and a sack. He also recovered a fumble.

The legacy of DBU continues.

____________

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.