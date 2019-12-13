Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — Losing a pet is hard, but one Mississippi funeral is offering a shared space for pet and pet owners to live for eternity. Natchez Trace Funeral Home says they're the first to own a columbarium where the ashes of a pet and their owner can be laid to rest side by side. Most cemeteries only allow pets or humans, never both in the same section. Funeral director Michael Hudgins says there's been a long time demand for a co-existing area. The columbarium is seven sections high and has 12 sections on each level. The columbarium allows for a cremated individual and their pets to be in one single compartment.