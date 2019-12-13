Lake Charles woman has died due to injuries after auto-pedestrian crash, police say

Lake Charles police said the pedestrian, Mary Monk, 90, has died due to her injuries on Thursday

Mary Monk, 90, has died due to her injuries on Thursday after an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Central Parkway and Archwood Street at University Park. (Source: KPLC)
December 13, 2019 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 1:06 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman who was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash in November has died due to her injuries on Thursday.

Mary Monk, 90, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries on Nov. 25 after the crash at the intersection of Central Parkway and Archwood Street at University Park.

Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said the Lake Charles Police Dept. has been informed by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office that Monk, who was the pedestrian, had remained hospitalized and died due to her injuries.

No citations were issued at the time of the crash and no impairment was suspected, Lake Charles police said.

The investigation is ongoing with Cpl. Scott Dougherty as the lead investigator.

