Lake Charles man arrested after C.A.T. team seizes more than $20K worth of drugs and guns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested on Thursday after the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) seized more than $20K worth of drugs and firearms from his home.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT-Team executed a search warrant at 33-year old Lance Wilson’s residence on Clover Drive as part of a joint investigation and found approximately 7.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 14 pints of Promethazine, several Hydrocodone pills and two firearms, the statement said.
The items seized have a street value of approximately $25,000 and detectives said one of the firearms seized was reported stolen through the Sulphur Police Department.
Wilson was booked at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is facing multiple charges of drug and firearm possession. The total bond amount is still pending.
