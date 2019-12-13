JENNINGS IN THE DOME: Follow along here

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Bulldogs may have started off the season with three losses, but tonight they have a chance to bring home the biggest prize in high school football.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 23 after finishing the regular 5-5, face undefeated and top-ranked St. James tonight in the Class 3A state title game at the Superdome in New Orleans.
It’s the first time in 27 years that Jennings has played in the state title game. The last time was in 1992 when Matt Viator was head coach.
Highlights from that state championship season have been uploaded to YouTube.
