FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm with a few clouds to end the week, temperatures continue to warm into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A nice way to end the work week as we have seen temperatures gradually warming over the last several days since our last cold front on Tuesday. Clouds have been moving through the most of the afternoon setting us up with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, but temperatures have warmed nicely as we have warmed into the middle and upper 60′s across the area. As we head through the wrest of the rest of the evening we can expect partly cloudy skies to remain around, the good news is that as we head into the overnight hours we will see those clouds moving off to the east. Any activities or plans you may have tonight will be just fine, although you may want to take a jacket to help stay warm as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s during the evening. Temperatures will continue to fall as we head overnight and by the time Saturday morning rolls around we will see lows in the middle to upper 40′s.
Saturday is going to be an absolutely gorgeous day as we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s once again. Winds will begin to shift out of the east so the cooler nights will moderate as well as a cold front is on the horizon starting out the next work week. Any weekend plans you have though will be just fine as sunshine will dominate through Saturday afternoon so it will be great to get out and enjoy the outdoors. The sunshine returns as we see high pressure building back in as the disturbance that was off to our east continues to work away from us. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower 50′s as we see a little moisture beginning to work its way back into the area. Sunday will be dry as well, and even warmer as southerly flow returns and helps to heat things up a little more as moisture continues to move in and we combine that with sunshine. A few more clouds will be around for the afternoon, but that won’t stop us from reaching the middle and upper 70′s for highs. Any outdoor activities will still be fine though as we remain dry for the daylight hours. As we move into the evening a few showers will begin to form especially the later we go into the night. Lows will be warmer as well as we see them only dropping into the middle 60′s ahead of the front that’s set to move into the area on Monday. If you are a fan of the warm weather, definitely make sure and get out and enjoy, because this cold front is going to bring a shot of cold air to Southwest Louisiana.
Monday we begin to see the widespread move in as we head into the morning hours and the rain sticks around as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. As of now severe weather looks to be limited with the latest model guidance, but the chance of a stronger storm does remain a possibly. Something we will definitely be watching as we head into the weekend and we will have the latest updates within our newscast, also check out our KPLC weather app for the latest push alerts and updates. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 70′s as we see rain and clouds hanging around, but as we move into the overnight hours and the front moves through those temperatures are going to take a nose dive into Tuesday morning. Waking up on Tuesday we can expect temperatures in the lower 40′s across Southwest Louisiana so make sure to bring those jackets back out.
As we head into the middle portion of next week highs will remain in the middle to upper 50′s across the region with lows dropping into the lower and middle 30′s so frost and freeze possibilities will be going up as well. The upside to the colder weather is that we will be remaining dry so there is no threats of rain through Thursday. Enjoy the weekend as we will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, before bigger changes come next week.
