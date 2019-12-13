FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm with a few clouds to end the week, temperatures continue to warm into the weekend

Saturday is going to be an absolutely gorgeous day as we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s once again. Winds will begin to shift out of the east so the cooler nights will moderate as well as a cold front is on the horizon starting out the next work week. Any weekend plans you have though will be just fine as sunshine will dominate through Saturday afternoon so it will be great to get out and enjoy the outdoors. The sunshine returns as we see high pressure building back in as the disturbance that was off to our east continues to work away from us. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower 50′s as we see a little moisture beginning to work its way back into the area. Sunday will be dry as well, and even warmer as southerly flow returns and helps to heat things up a little more as moisture continues to move in and we combine that with sunshine. A few more clouds will be around for the afternoon, but that won’t stop us from reaching the middle and upper 70′s for highs. Any outdoor activities will still be fine though as we remain dry for the daylight hours. As we move into the evening a few showers will begin to form especially the later we go into the night. Lows will be warmer as well as we see them only dropping into the middle 60′s ahead of the front that’s set to move into the area on Monday. If you are a fan of the warm weather, definitely make sure and get out and enjoy, because this cold front is going to bring a shot of cold air to Southwest Louisiana.