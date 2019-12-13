FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer weekend ahead; storms on track for early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the warm-up already underway as temperatures topped out in the middle 60s on Thursday, lighter jacket weather is back to start our Friday with temperatures averaging out in the upper 40s to lower 50s at the bus stop this morning. The return of sunshine will send temperatures up to near 70 this afternoon, so don’t dress too warmly today as the continuance of our pattern of warmer days resumes through the upcoming weekend.
This would certainly be a great afternoon to spend outdoors as temperatures near 70 this afternoon and light winds make for a wonderful day, despite some cloud cover. If you’ll be out there this evening, a light jacket will be on order with temperatures dropping back through the 50s through the evening and down into the 40s overnight. Saturday will be wonderful day with plentiful sunshine and cool temperatures in the morning hours topping back out in the lower 70s by afternoon.
A trough of low pressure and associated cold front located over the Plains states Sunday will draw in deeper amounts of tropical moisture off the Gulf on Sunday which will in turn send temperatures up even higher in the upper 70s. Still no rain threat though as showers and thunderstorms hold off until late Sunday night after midnight into Monday morning ahead of a strong cold front.
Storm dynamics and severe parameters are a little better aligned this go-round for a few stronger storms on Monday ahead of the front. The primary threat from storms will be damaging wind gusts, but small hail and even an isolated tornado threat can’t be completely ruled out. These parameters will become clearer as we head through the weekend and the forecast comes better in view, so make sure to follow the forecast for further updates on Monday’s storm threat.
Rain should come to an end late Monday night as a blast of colder air takes over again by Tuesday with highs dropping back into the 50s and an overall colder push of air than was experienced this week. This will send temperatures down to near freezing along the I-10 corridor Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with only slightly milder temperatures returning by the end of next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
