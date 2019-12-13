FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer weekend ahead; storms on track for early next week

This would certainly be a great afternoon to spend outdoors as temperatures near 70 this afternoon and light winds make for a wonderful day, despite some cloud cover. If you’ll be out there this evening, a light jacket will be on order with temperatures dropping back through the 50s through the evening and down into the 40s overnight. Saturday will be wonderful day with plentiful sunshine and cool temperatures in the morning hours topping back out in the lower 70s by afternoon.