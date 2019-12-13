Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Pat-n-Da-Pot on The Today Show

NEW YORK CITY (KPLC) - For this week’s edition of the Holiday Kitchen, I’m handing the cooking reins over to someone else.
I traveled to New York City with local chef Pat Darbonne – a.k.a. Pat-n-Da-Pot. She featured on The Today Show, where she prepared chicken, sausage, and pork jambalaya for Hoda Kotb and the rest of the cast.
It’s not everyday you get to cook for Hoda and the rest of The Today Show crew, but it’s been a longtime dream for this Louisiana gal and it came true Thursday.
Determination is what brought her here.
Pat set her sights on getting the attention of Hoda and boy did she get her attention. Just days after a trip to New York in October, show producers came calling and so here she is.
Where this appearance on a network show will take her nobody knows but for now, Pat says she is just grateful to give the Big Apple a taste of Louisiana.
