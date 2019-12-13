Christmas mailing deadlines quickly approaching

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Starting Thanksgiving, there is an increase in the amount of mail that the post office gets.
“Throughout the holiday season we see an increase in mail delivery, Christmas cards, as well as packages," said Larry Darsam, the Lake Charles and Lafayette manager for post office operations. "So, we do have to open up our operational window to ensure we’re processing timely for our customers. Bottom line is that we are in the business of providing customer service and we do whatever we need to do in order to get our packages and products home for our customers.”
During the holiday season, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the United States Postal Service is predicted to process more than 13 billion pieces of mail. Of that 13 billion, 800 million are packages.
Jay Carter has mailed in his packages late before, and he says he won’t do it again.
“After the 18th or 20th, it doesn’t get there on time," Carter said. "There’s so many going, so we do early.”
Across the nation, the busiest day for post offices this year is actually Dec. 16.
“We expect our heaviest volume in packages alone, across the United States, we’re looking to deliver 200 million packages in that week,” Darsam said.
To get your packages in time for Christmas the last day to ship are:
· Ground Shipping: Dec. 14
· First Class: Dec. 20
· Priority Mail: Dec. 21
· Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23
There are ways to make sure your time at the post office goes by quicker.
“When you come to the post office, it’s all about having yourself ready," Darsam said. "If you enter and you have your package ready to go, we can process the needs of your service a lot faster. But at the same time, just remember we have all of your packaging needs right here that we can help assist.”
