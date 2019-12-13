Charges amended to first-degree murder in I-10 homicide case

Authorities say it is believed that DeVille came upon the two men burglarizing a car at the Isle of Capri in Westlake. The two men are alleged to have forced DeVille into his own truck and headed west on I-10. It is also believed that DeVille may have pulled his gun to protect himself, at which one of the men hit him with a blunt object, resulting in a cracked skull. DeVille was also shot and left on the side of I-10 near the Ruth Street exit.