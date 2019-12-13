Charges amended to first-degree murder in I-10 homicide case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has amended charges against two men accused in a homicide on I-10.
Ronald Gene Mclain and Kenneth Dawayne Williams were indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges.
While first-degree murder can carry a death sentence, prosecutor Jacob Johnson said the District Attorney’s Office is not planning on pursuing the death penalty.
Johnson said Prosecutor Jacob Johnson said the first-degree murder charge against each man combines charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery on a previous indictment.
Mclain and Williams are accused of killing 68-year-old John Michael Deville on June 26, 2018.
Authorities say it is believed that DeVille came upon the two men burglarizing a car at the Isle of Capri in Westlake. The two men are alleged to have forced DeVille into his own truck and headed west on I-10. It is also believed that DeVille may have pulled his gun to protect himself, at which one of the men hit him with a blunt object, resulting in a cracked skull. DeVille was also shot and left on the side of I-10 near the Ruth Street exit.
Charges against Ronald Mclain:
· First-degree murder
· Second-degree kidnapping
· Two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
· Theft of a motor vehicle
· Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Charges against Kenneth Williams:
· First-degree murder
· Second-degree kidnapping
· Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
