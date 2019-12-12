When will the new Calcasieu Coroner’s Office be built?

“When we’re going through projects, you know, you start out and have an idea of what you’re getting into, and then with every meeting and every iteration of drawings, your timeline and opinion of cost are updated," Dean Kelly, Director of Facility Management with CPPJ, says so far, they have completed the design phase and are finalizing construction plans before they go into the bid phase. “Our expectation would be to have the bid set ready sometime in the first quarter to review, get that back, then hopefully put the project on the market sometime in the second quarter.”