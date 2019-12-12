SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 11, 2019.
Mallari Christine Satterfield, 31, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Eriq Jevon Shuffer, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kaleb Resae Holloway, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nehemiah Ramone Peco, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Brian James Sapia, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; failure to notify as a sex offender.
Addison James Provost, 38, New Iberia: Contempt of court.
Samantha Ann Morton, 24, Sulphur: Criminal mischief.
Malik Batiron Victorian, 22, Marinjioun: Instate detainer; probation violation.
Joshua Louis Bonnette, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Roy Lee Vercher Jr., 36, Singer: Violations of protective orders.
Andrew Lewis Lamb, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Randy Anthony Smith, 22, Vinton: Child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Robert Wayne Hill, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
John Charles White, 37, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); battery of emergency personnel; disturbing the peace; entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Christopher Lee Trahan, 32, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; parking lights out; operating vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court.
Lacy Renee Carriere, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
