SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | December 12, 2019 at 5:55 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 5:55 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 11, 2019.

Mallari Christine Satterfield, 31, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Eriq Jevon Shuffer, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kaleb Resae Holloway, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nehemiah Ramone Peco, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Brian James Sapia, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; failure to notify as a sex offender.

Addison James Provost, 38, New Iberia: Contempt of court.

Samantha Ann Morton, 24, Sulphur: Criminal mischief.

Malik Batiron Victorian, 22, Marinjioun: Instate detainer; probation violation.

Joshua Louis Bonnette, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Roy Lee Vercher Jr., 36, Singer: Violations of protective orders.

Andrew Lewis Lamb, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Randy Anthony Smith, 22, Vinton: Child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Robert Wayne Hill, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

John Charles White, 37, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); battery of emergency personnel; disturbing the peace; entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Christopher Lee Trahan, 32, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; parking lights out; operating vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court.

Lacy Renee Carriere, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

