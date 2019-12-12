Stingley, York named to All-SEC Freshman Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman Derek Stingley Jr. and Cade York have been named to the All-SEC Freshman Team according to league offices.
Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. a Baton Rouge native has a total of 34 tackles and six interceptions on the season. Stingley was also named SEC Freshman of the Week after his stellar performance against the Flordia Gators.
In the game against Florida Stingley had Stingley had six tackles and an interception.
Punter Cade York is currently 21-25 for field goals on the 2019 season. York also has a 52-yard field career-high and is 74-78 on extra point attempts. York was also named SEC Player of the Week for Special Teams for his performance against the Texas Longhorns.
York made three field goals for the win over the Longhorns, they were 36, 33, and 40 yards.
Next up for the Tigers the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma on Saturday, December 28.
