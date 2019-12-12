Southwest Louisiana activist Lanny Roy dies at 80

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Longtime local community activist and leader Albert Lanny Roy Jr. died on Dec. 3, 2019, at 80.
Roy served as the executive director, vice president, and president of ACORN’s local chapter. He also worked with a number of other organizations and helped create programs to help those in poverty achieve home ownership.
One of his most well-known programs was a monthly course to teach home buyers how to budget and prepare for a loan application.
During hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Roy helped secure a $150,000 loan to help storm victims restore their homes by testifying in a U.S. Senate committee with storm victims he brought along with him to Washington D.C.
In 2015 Roy credited his accomplishments to a higher power, “We need to understand — what maybe we’re of different creed and color but we have the same father. We need to appreciate one another and work with one another to make life, to give people a better quality of life.”
Visitation
Fondel Memorial Chapel
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Funeral
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2019: 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.