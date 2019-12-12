Local environmentalist reacts to selection of climate activist as Time 2019 Person of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The issue of climate change is still a controversial one with some people who remain convinced it's just a myth.
For years scientists and activists have struggled to get world leaders to take the threat of climate change seriously, so it’s a surprise to many that a sixteen-year-old Swedish girl, who is a climate activist, would become Time’s Person of the Year.
One pleasantly surprised is Mike Tritico, an environmentalist in Southwest Louisiana for more than fifty years.
"I was very happy to see that a young person stood up for what she believed and that she is concerned about the future," he said.
Tritico, now 76 years old, lives in a cabin in the woods in Beauregard Parish. He has worried not more young people follow in the steps of activists who have fought for the environment.
"A lot of people don't believe that humans are significant enough creatures to be able to ruin what the creator has done but they are doing that, and she's noticed that, and she doesn't like it and I admire her for standing up. I've done it, she's doing it, I hope that a whole generation of young people do it," said Tritico.
Even before Greta was nominated for person of the year, Tritico had bumper stickers made that say simply, "Greta!"
"She's trying to show people that what people do as individuals is important and that it's almost impossible to live in a sustainable way nowadays, but we can try," he said.
Tritico describes Time's choice as an answer to prayer.
"A prayer that young people get activated in a worthwhile way. In her short one or two years of activism, she has changed the world," said Tritico.
Other finalists for person of the year included house speaker Nancy Pelosi, president Donald Trump and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment inquiry.
