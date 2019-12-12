Local cajun chef cooks on the TODAY show

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local chef fulfilled her dream of cooking on the TODAY show alongside host Hoda Kotb on Thursday.
Pat Darbonne, also known as Pat-n-da-Pot, visited New York in October and met Hoda on the TODAY Plaza. She was invited to come back to cook on the show.
With a shimmy and “a little drinky drink,” Darbonne made a Louisiana-style jambalaya alongside Hoda.
“Chicken, sausage and pork,” Darbonne said while preparing the ingredients. The food segment had six steps before being served to TODAY co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver.
“This is some of the best jambalaya I’ve ever had,” Hager said on the show.
Darbonne also served Louisiana pralines at the end and took home the TODAY show’s official apron.
“You did an awesome job on your first time here,” Hoda said. Darbonne’s recipes can be found on the show’s website.
