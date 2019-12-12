Jennings American Legion Hospital to merge with Lafayette General Health System

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) -
The Jennings American Legion Hospital is the only American Legion owned and operated hospital in the nation, but that’s all about to change.
Earlier this month the Jennings hospital announced a merger with the Lafayette General Health System. They have had a relationship with Lafayette General since 2016.
“So we started at that time with what was called a Clinical Affiliation Agreement and have always been in communication about ways that we could strengthen care locally, and determined overtime that what was in our best interest for the community in terms of growing services and increasing access was to have a closer and more integrated relationship,” said Dana Williams, CEO of the Jennings American Legion Hospital.
Part of the reason for the merger was the rapidly changing health industry.
“The smart thing to do was to align and merge with a larger system so that we can ensure that there is stability here for the future and generations to come,” Williams said.
President of the Lafayette General Health System, David Callecod says this merger makes perfect sense.
“We also have relationships with hospitals that are closer, you know, for instance in Crowley and Kaplan, and we work in a number of areas that are to the west of Lafayette, so it makes perfect sense,” Callecod said.
Williams agrees and said this action is a perfect fit for the Jennings community.
“We believe they were the best partner that had a proven strategy with regard to creating regional healthcare and really understanding and embodying the practice that healthcare is best delivered locally,” Williams said.
Meanwhile, the American Legion’s involvement will be redefined.
“They own the building and its equipment and furnishings and so they will move to managing the lease that we have with Lafayette General and also assisting us in determining future strategy around the building and operations that make sense with the community,” Williams said.
The merger will be completed in Fall 2020. For more information, click here.
