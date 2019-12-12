Is your doorbell spying on you?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Ring doorbell cameras provide homeowners with a window to the world outside their door, but is the extra piece of security as safe as it seems?
Around this time of year, porch pirates are known to be lurking. With that in mind, 7News is providing you with the latest tips in hopes that they’ll keep you and your family safe during the busy holiday season.
While home security systems like Ring and Nest can help identify criminals by catching them in the act, we wanted to know just how vulnerable the devices can leave you when it comes to the more sophisticated criminal.
“The biggest thing you need to be concerned about when purchasing these devices is what data is being shared,” said Wesley Royer.
Wesley Royer, an I-T consultant with National Networks said there’s a science behind this new age of hacking and the formula lies within your wi-fi password.
Just last week, the cybersecurity group Bitdefender confirmed it told Ring that hackers could remotely shut down ring doorbell video and steal Wi-Fi passwords as homeowners try to reset it. Ring responded saying this is only possible during initial setup, clarifying that those within Wi-Fi range and proper technical setup could have potentially discovered a user’s Wi-Fi credentials.
A security company called Dojo found another vulnerability. According to Digitaltrends.com, Dojo by BullGuard did a live hack attack into a Ring doorbell video during the Mobile World Summit, a major meeting of tech minds held in Barcelona, Spain. The security company discovered an issue in the Ring app.
Ring said it has since fixed that flaw, claiming its customers are safe, as long as they update their apps and software to the latest version.
“If you use a password that you use for everything else, all an attacker has to do is go on the dark web and search for your email address and say ‘oh that email is associated with this password!'," said Royer. "Now they have access to your cameras at your house and potentially unlock your doors, if you have a security system that offers that option.”
He said social media can also play a huge factor.
“There are certain metadata and GPS coordinates that are apart of that. So, if you upload those videos to the neighborhood app or to Facebook, you’re also uploading the GPS coordinates to your house.”
Royer said one common practice that a lot of people use when trying to nab criminals is by posting home surveillance footage online and says that can leave you vulnerable as well.
He said the best way to protect yourself is to create a separate Wi-Fi network for your video surveillance cameras. He also recommends that, when installing your Ring doorbell camera, you set up a difficult password and remember to change it often.
Royer also mentioned that, you should always read the fine print of the terms and conditions with any surveillance system, to know what your rights are and if your security company is liable when it comes to hackers.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.