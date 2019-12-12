Hometown Hero - Ron Williams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When Ron Williams signed up for the U.S. Air Force in 1969, he had no idea he would wind up working at the Pentagon.
"My first assignment as an officer was at the Pentagon in the communications group where we took care of the secure communications for the Secretary of Defense, all the chiefs of staffs and their offices and homes," said Williams. "I did a whole bunch of other things, but it was really interesting."
When Ron retired, he became involved with the U.S.S. Orleck Museum. He never knows who will visit be it tourists or former ship personnel.
"Every day is an adventure. Every day is different. We don't know who's coming. You don't know what stories they're going to bring you...to tell. I've captured a lot of them on my phone...video. I have about 50 stories that are super."
Without a permanent berth in Lake Charles, there are plans to relocate the museum.
"It doesn't have to be in Lake Charles. It's nice because it was built only 31 miles away. But we'd like to keep it as a museum ship. We ask everyone to help us in that endeavor so we don't lose it to history. It helps us teach history."
Williams says they are continuing their talks with Jacksonville, Fla. officials about the Orleck being moved there.
