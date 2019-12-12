Former McNeese football player arrested for 2013 fatal shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese football player Devin Holland has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Baton Rouge six years ago.
Holland, 31, who played at McNeese in 2009 and 2010, faces one count of first-degree murder.
Baton Rouge officials say at least two men were in the truck when Timothy Pena was shot and killed on Dec. 17, 2013. Pena was shot in the back of the head from the inside of his truck. Officials say DNA from inside the truck matches up with Holland and another man.
Holland and Antoine Robinson, 31, were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Robinson was booked on one count of principal to first-degree murder, but investigators have not said how he is connected to the killing.
Holland played in four games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL in 2011.
He played his high school football at Istrouma High before entering college at Tulane University. He transferred to McNeese from Tulane.
