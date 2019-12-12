FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice day with cooler temperatures, but a warming trend is on the way

As we move into Friday, we will continue to see the warming trend as we see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds from time to time, as temperatures continue to warm into the upper 60′s to near 70. For the morning as you head off to school and work make sure to grab that light jacket as it will still be chilly, but the middle 40′s are what we should be seeing during this time of year. Any afternoon and evening plans will be just fine as we remain clear and temperatures gradually dropping back into the lower 50′s for the overnight time period Friday as high pressure helps to keep the weather nice. Good news is that nice weather continues as we move into the weekend as temperatures continue to warm and we see mostly sunny skies across Southwest Louisiana. You’ll want to keep the jacket handy both Saturday and Sunday mornings as we see temperatures starting out in the lower 50′s each day, but as we head into the afternoon and early evening hours, short sleeves will be just fine as highs top out in the lower 70′s for your Saturday and middle to upper 70′s for Sunday. Saturday as a whole will be a lovely day to get out and enjoy so any activities scheduled will be good to go from morning till nighttime. As we go into Sunday, we’ll begin to notice a little more moisture begin to work it’s way in as southerly flow begins to return ahead of our next cold front. The daytime will be dry though so no worries there, but as we head into the evening hours clouds will continue to increase and will eventually produce a few showers as we head into the late hours of Sunday into early Monday.