FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice day with cooler temperatures, but a warming trend is on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine, which has helped us to warm into the lower 60′s across the I-10 corridor with a few upper 50′s for the areas to the north. Winds have sifted slightly and are variable today, but we have seen a small increase in the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, which will help to keep temperatures warmer this evening as well as clouds building as the disturbance off to our south and east continues to work northeastward. The good news is that we aren’t expecting any rain from this system as the moisture looks to stay off to the east, but the possibility of a very stray shower remains for the most southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. Last night we saw temperatures dropping back into the middle and lower 30′s, but tonight will be around ten degrees warmer thanks to the clouds and moisture increase as lows will only be in the middle to upper 40′s across the region.
As we move into Friday, we will continue to see the warming trend as we see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds from time to time, as temperatures continue to warm into the upper 60′s to near 70. For the morning as you head off to school and work make sure to grab that light jacket as it will still be chilly, but the middle 40′s are what we should be seeing during this time of year. Any afternoon and evening plans will be just fine as we remain clear and temperatures gradually dropping back into the lower 50′s for the overnight time period Friday as high pressure helps to keep the weather nice. Good news is that nice weather continues as we move into the weekend as temperatures continue to warm and we see mostly sunny skies across Southwest Louisiana. You’ll want to keep the jacket handy both Saturday and Sunday mornings as we see temperatures starting out in the lower 50′s each day, but as we head into the afternoon and early evening hours, short sleeves will be just fine as highs top out in the lower 70′s for your Saturday and middle to upper 70′s for Sunday. Saturday as a whole will be a lovely day to get out and enjoy so any activities scheduled will be good to go from morning till nighttime. As we go into Sunday, we’ll begin to notice a little more moisture begin to work it’s way in as southerly flow begins to return ahead of our next cold front. The daytime will be dry though so no worries there, but as we head into the evening hours clouds will continue to increase and will eventually produce a few showers as we head into the late hours of Sunday into early Monday.
Monday, will definitely be the wettest day as the cold front moves through and kicks off rounds of rain as well as a few thunderstorms around the area. Temperatures will be mild as we start the day off in the lower 60′s and warm into the middle 70′s, but the rain jacket will definitely be needed as periods of rain will be around, much like Tuesday of this week. The good news is as we head into the overnight time frame we begin to clear out and colder air arrives for the ending of next week as highs will be in the middle to upper 50′s for Wednesday through Friday, so if you love the warmer temperatures enjoy them through the weekend as we will see another temperature drop by the end of next week. Enjoy your Friday and the weekend as warm temperatures and dry conditions return, before another round of rain moves in to start the week, followed by another shot of colder weather.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.