FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A frosty morning for some ahead of sunshine returning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you head out the door this morning, you’ll want to make sure to have on the heavy coats as temperatures start off well into the 30s and evening closer to freezing in a few spots well north of I-10. A good amount of sunshine starts the day which will help boost temperatures up out of the 30s and 40s and into the 50s by late morning. It will be another cool day despite the sunshine so you will want to keep a coat around today with afternoon highs up into the lower 60s.