FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A frosty morning for some ahead of sunshine returning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you head out the door this morning, you’ll want to make sure to have on the heavy coats as temperatures start off well into the 30s and evening closer to freezing in a few spots well north of I-10. A good amount of sunshine starts the day which will help boost temperatures up out of the 30s and 40s and into the 50s by late morning. It will be another cool day despite the sunshine so you will want to keep a coat around today with afternoon highs up into the lower 60s.
The morning starts off with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will start to move in later this afternoon although rain chances hold off. The best chance of showers tonight and Friday will remain east of our viewing area, so despite a few clouds at times on Friday, the rain chance holds to less than 20%. Highs tomorrow will return to around 70 as light winds off the Gulf return the more humid feel into the upcoming weekend signaling an even more pronounced warm-up for Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will be heading up the rollercoaster through the weekend with afternoon highs on Saturday in the lower 70s warming into the middle to upper 70s by Sunday on the heels of our next weather maker arriving on Monday in the form of strong Canadian cold front. This front will begin to approach the area late in the day Monday, but showers could begin as early as Monday morning for the commute.
Severe weather isn’t necessarily out of the question although the main concern at this time on Monday looks to be strong wind gusts associated with the cold front. Rain will be completely gone by Tuesday as temperatures tumble. Lows back in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning with afternoon highs in the 50s through the middle of next week. Lows will be very close to freezing both Wednesday and Thursday morning before a warm-up returns late next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.