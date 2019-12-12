Christmas in Moss Bluff: Bridgett Murphy’s 40 Christmas trees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Decorating for Christmas is almost routine for Bridgett Murphy, who puts up 40 Christmas trees in her home every year.
Starting Oct. 1, Murphy unpacks hundreds of tote bags filled with ornaments and gets to work shaping and decorating the trees.
“I don’t just put a bag over them, I actually take them all apart, take off the lights and re-do them,” Murphy said.
The trees, which Murphy has decorated for almost a decade, change every year.
“(The trees) get bigger and better every year," Murphy said. “The ribbons, the bows, the colors - all that changes.”
The décor changes in conjunction with the theme. This year’s theme is Santa and Winter Wonderland - both inside and outside of her home.
“I try to base my trees with the theme outside also, at least a few of them,” Murphy said. “I went with the black and white plaid on the regular tree and I just look at something and I make it.”
Christmas decorating is not always easy, but Murphy said the process makes her feel happy, especially when she thinks of her late mother. Christmas was her mother’s favorite holiday.
“She loved the lights and I’ll leave some of my trees on all night long just in case she wants to look at them,” Murphy said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s my therapy.”
Murphy’s decorations even sparked a competition next door, where McNeese State University student Erik Shaw lives.
“We want to try and beat each other every year, but of course she beats me every year," said Shaw, who learned how to decorate from Murphy. He said Murphy’s decorating tips also brought the neighborhood together in preparation for the holiday season.
“All down our street, we’re starting to get a lot more people to get into the Christmas spirit,” Shaw said.
No matter what life throws at Murphy, she said she plans to keep on decorating so others can enjoy what she created.
“There’s been some days I’m like, Ok, I’ve got to downsize, I’m quitting,' ” she said. “But I keep thinking if I keep going, it keeps me going. I just like doing trees.”
