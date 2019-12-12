Boil advisory for Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District No. 2 of Ward 4 has issued a boil order on Dec. 11.
Due to a main water break it is effective immediately.
The affected areas include Old Spanish Trail/East Burton from Prater Rd. West to Genna Rd. including all roads off East Burton in Westlake.
It is recommended that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it.
Waterworks say the water district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.