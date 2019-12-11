Welsh woman accused of recruiting juvenile nephew to get handgun for her

Welsh woman accused of recruiting juvenile nephew to get handgun for her
Kay Lynn Simon, 38, of Welsh, is accused of recruiting her juvenile nephew to get a .45 caliber pistol for her. (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
December 11, 2019 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 4:42 PM

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A woman from Welsh is accused of recruiting her nephew to procure a handgun for her, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began investigating the theft of a firearm from a home on Frontage Road, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. They learned that the gun was taken by a juvenile, who had been asked by his aunt on Friday, Dec. 6, to locate a handgun for her.

Detectives found a text message from Kay Lynn Simon, 38, of Welsh, to her nephew, asking him if he could get a .45 caliber pistol, Ivey said.

Simon has been booked on counts of principal to theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.