Welsh woman accused of recruiting juvenile nephew to get handgun for her

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A woman from Welsh is accused of recruiting her nephew to procure a handgun for her, authorities said.
Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began investigating the theft of a firearm from a home on Frontage Road, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. They learned that the gun was taken by a juvenile, who had been asked by his aunt on Friday, Dec. 6, to locate a handgun for her.
Detectives found a text message from Kay Lynn Simon, 38, of Welsh, to her nephew, asking him if he could get a .45 caliber pistol, Ivey said.
Simon has been booked on counts of principal to theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.
