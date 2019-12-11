Vernon authorities make arrest in fatal drive-by shooting near Billy Goat Hill in February

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - An investigation into a recent drive-by shooting has led to an arrest in a fatal drive-by shooting near Billy Goat Hill 10 months ago, Vernon Parish officials say.
DeRidder man Joshua Charles McBride, 28, was shot in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 3, 2019, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. McBride was transported to a medical facility in Rapides Parish for treatment and lived several months after he was shot. He died from his injuries on Aug. 19, 2019.
On Friday, Dec. 6, detectives with the sheriff’s office and agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force made several arrests in a separate drive-by shooting.
The Sheriff’s Office said that people interviewed as part of that investigation divulged information that led to the identification of the people in the suspect vehicle in the February drive-by shooting of McBride.
Malik Phillips, who the sheriff’s office says was the driver, was arrested on Dec. 10, on one count of first-degree murder by drive-by shooting, three counts of assault by drive-by shooting, and one count of illegal discharge of a weapon. Judge Scott Westerchil set bond at $2.15 million.
A warrant was also issued Thursday for Trevon Hairston in connection with the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hairston to contact Det. Jerry Twyman at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233. A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to his location and arrest. Callers do not have to give their name; a code number will be assigned.
McBride was shot around 2 a.m. in the area just south of Billy Goat Hill.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a gunshot victim was in a vehicle at a convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 171 and La. 10. Deputies learned that the victim, McBride, had been transported from the location to a local medical facility for treatment.
Deputies interviewed three witnesses who were in the vehicle with McBride that night. They said they had left a night club on Billy Goat Hill and were traveling south when a car approached their vehicle and fired several shots at them. They said they were unfamiliar with the area, but were able to get to the convenience store, where they saw an ambulance in the parking lot.
Detectives interviewed people who were present at the nightclub and several persons of interest were interviewed shortly after the incident.
