Second suspect in Canal St. shooting arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A second suspect in the Canal Street shooting that left 12 injured has been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LaBryson Polidore, 22, of St. Mary Parish was arrested Tuesday afternoon as a fugitive by the US Marshals Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force.
Polidore and a second suspect, 21-year-old Stafford Starks, was identified by the New Orleans Police Department as suspects in the December 1 shooting.
Starks, who was also injured in the shooting, was arrested by police in St. Mary Parish. He will be extradited back to Orleans Parish where he will be booked with eight counts of second-degree attempted murder, obstruction of justice and weapon charges.
Polidore will booked with 10 counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and obstruction of justice.
