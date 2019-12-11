Reports deny previous speculation of Dave Aranda leaving LSU for UNLV

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is apparently staying with the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Reports from Sports Illustrated and Fox Sports on Dec. 10 claimed that Dave Aranda was in serious negotiations to take a head coaching job at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Multiple reports on Dec. 11 now suggest that whatever deal Aranda and UNLV had is now off.
This is not the first time Aranda has been courted by other major universities. Both the University of Texas and Texas A&M pursued Aranda over the last two off-seasons but he chose to stay with LSU.
Aranda is currently the highest-paid assistant in college football and has been with the LSU football program for four years.
Back in 2016, he signed a $5.5 million contract.
