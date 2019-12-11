Report: McNeese’s Nick Graham to join UTSA staff as cornerbacks coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It is being reported that McNeese defensive backs coach Nick Graham will join the UTSA staff as cornerbacks coach. Graham spent the 2019 season at McNesse after coaching at Central Oklahoma for three years.
Graham has changed his bio and cover photo on Twitter to reflect the change.
A familiar face will join Graham in San Antonio in former McNeese co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Mattox as it’s being reported that he will be joining the Roadrunner’s staff as well.
In 2019, Graham’s defensive backs were led by first team All-Southland Confernce cornerback Darion Dunn and second team All-SLC safety Cory McCoy, both who combined to intercept eight passes and break up 24 more. In total, nine of the team’s 12 pass interceptions were by the DBs while Dunn’s five picks ranked as the fourth-most in the FCS.
