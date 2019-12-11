McNeese’s Matt Mattox to join UTSA staff as run game coordinator

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Mattox is set to join the UTSA staff as run game coordinator, that according to a report from FootballScoop.com
Mattox will join forces with newly-hired Roadrunner head coach Jeff Traylor who spent the past two seasons at the University of Arkansas.
Mattox and Traylor along with current McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert were all on staff together at the University of Texas in 2016.
In Mattox’s first and only season in Lake Charles, the Cowboys’ offense saw an increase in every statistical category from the previous year including the following: 382 total offensive yards per game, an increase of 92 yards from 2018; 165 yards rushing (+54 from 2018); 220 yards passing (+40); 26 points scored per game (+6); 24 passing TDs (+12); 12 rushing TDs (+8).
