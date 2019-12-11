More than 1,500 Fort Polk soldiers returning home for the holidays

FORT POLK, La. (KALB / KPLC) - More than 1,000 Fort Polk soldiers will make it back home just in time for the holidays.
The 3rd Brigade (BDE) Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (DIV) welcomed home nearly 200 soldiers Tuesday evening.
“We are ecstatic that he is coming home today,” Candy Marr, the wife of a returning soldier, said with excitement.
The anticipation and excitement filled the atmosphere as everyone began to cheer as the soldiers walked into the room.
Welcomed home to a standing ovation, soldiers explained the joy of being back home.
“I’m very happy to be home,” said John Dozer, a soldier with the 3rd BDE 10th Mountain DIV.
Family members also explained the challenges that they encounter while their loved ones are away.
“We kind of lose it,” Candy said. “Especially when we don’t know exactly our husbands are coming back home.”
Candy’s eyes lit up when she saw her husband, John Marr.
John expressed the same excitement of seeing his wife and children.
"I'm looking forward to just sitting in my living room watching my kids play [and] snuggling with wife, and watching some Christmas movies," John stated.
The priceless moments across the room quickly turned into cherished memories, as the soldiers were returning from a six-month deployment.
A total of 191 soldiers returned home Tuesday, and another 1,374 are expected to return home throughout the week.
